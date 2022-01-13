Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.24 million and $9.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.42 or 0.07674204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,771.91 or 0.99635856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

