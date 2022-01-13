Alpha Finance Lab Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $252.39 million and $18.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049640 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002235 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

