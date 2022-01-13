Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,837.98. 50,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,793.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.