Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,835.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2,793.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

