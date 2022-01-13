Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,833.13. 44,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2,793.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

