Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 1,073.8% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,578. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

