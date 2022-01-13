Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 7,898 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

