Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,475 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $62,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

