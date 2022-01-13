Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

