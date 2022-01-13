Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aluf stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 253,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

