Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Aluf stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 253,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
About Aluf
