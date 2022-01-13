Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

