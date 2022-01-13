América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil follows an aggressive promotional strategy to increase penetration in the smartphone market. The company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers. As a result, these efforts tend to lower margins, affecting the overall profitability of the company in the near term. The strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil. U.S. telecom behemoth AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Grupo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico for about $4.4 billion is a major setback. Increased network investments and high debt load are other concerns. However, growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are tailwinds.”

Get América Móvil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on América Móvil (AMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.