American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Down 1.2%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $41.00. 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The stock has a market cap of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

