American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

