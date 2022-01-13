American Express Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.61 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $9.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

NYSE AXP opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.