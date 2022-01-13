American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.88 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,351,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.