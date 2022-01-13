AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,807,999. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

NYSE:ABC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.