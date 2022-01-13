Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $414,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

