Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,536 shares of company stock worth $2,065,762. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.