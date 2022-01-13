AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AMSSY stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.60. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

