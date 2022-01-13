Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.23 million and the lowest is $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.