Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce $184.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $185.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $645.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.35 million to $647.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock worth $116,637,770. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

