Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,899. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.