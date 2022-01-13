Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,899. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

