Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.15. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 450,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,778. Criteo has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

