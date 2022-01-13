Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $286.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $714.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $779.00 million, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $782.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duluth by 43.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Duluth in the third quarter worth $532,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 62.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Duluth has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

