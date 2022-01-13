Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.41. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,789. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.