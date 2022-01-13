Analysts Expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sylvamo.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,254. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.