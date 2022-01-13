Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,376,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.