Analysts Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) PT at €14.10

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($16.02).

ZIL2 has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €12.86 ($14.61). 117,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €10.08 ($11.45) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($20.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $814.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.71.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.