Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $39.89

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

