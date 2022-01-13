Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Target Price at $71.75

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNL opened at $56.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

