Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target at $6.17

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

