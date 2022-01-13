Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canon (CAJ)

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – Canon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2022 – Canon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Canon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – Canon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon's extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. "

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 224,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,455. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.35. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canon by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

