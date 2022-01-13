Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $100.00.

1/7/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

1/6/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/3/2022 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $99.00.

12/21/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CMA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 1,294,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

