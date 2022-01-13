Analyzing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMérieux has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and bioMérieux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.04 billion 0.24 -$174.60 million ($0.07) -116.86 bioMérieux $3.56 billion 4.18 $461.95 million N/A N/A

bioMérieux has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and bioMérieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.18% 2.68% 0.63% bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and bioMérieux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A bioMérieux 1 1 3 0 2.40

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

