Analyzing Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) & Its Rivals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5362 19583 42012 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.46%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -6.89 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million 0.17

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals competitors beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

