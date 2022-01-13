Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Financial Survey

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trevali Mining and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.69 -$239.33 million ($0.05) -29.60 Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.88 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trevali Mining and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 4 0 0 1.80 Anglo American 1 3 7 0 2.55

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Anglo American has a consensus price target of $20.09, suggesting a potential downside of 13.52%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Anglo American.

Summary

Anglo American beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

