Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 5,276 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Read More: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.