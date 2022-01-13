Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 5,276 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

