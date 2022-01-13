Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $133.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after buying an additional 463,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at $25,909,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.