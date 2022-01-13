AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

APP opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock valued at $752,660,657. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

