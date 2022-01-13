Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $157.79 and last traded at $157.83. 28,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,444,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.07.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $1,875,608. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $237,574,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.