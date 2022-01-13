Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head to Head Comparison

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CACI International 0 1 7 0 2.88

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.79%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $305.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than CACI International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CACI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 1.07 $457.44 million $18.40 15.12

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11%

Summary

CACI International beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

