Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 15.8%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) shares shot up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 120,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 159,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$31.18 million and a PE ratio of -20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 80,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,845,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,884,123.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,295 shares of company stock worth $398,392.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

