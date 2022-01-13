Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 3,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$42.91 million and a P/E ratio of -560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 295.31 and a quick ratio of 294.75.

Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

