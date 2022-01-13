Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $43,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

