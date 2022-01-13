Arweave (AR) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.28 or 0.00117739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $60.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

