Aryacoin Price Up 6.8% This Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $25,995.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.