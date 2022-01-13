Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $66.15. Asana shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 15,432 shares.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

