Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.56. 61,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,699,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Specifically, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 41.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $2,451,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

