Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,972,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after buying an additional 258,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

